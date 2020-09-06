CRAVITY rocks all-white in 'relay dance' video for latest single 'Flame'

CRAVITY is the latest group to participate in Mnet's ongoing 'relay dance' series!

On September 6 KST, the Starship Entertainment rookie group performed a relay version of their new single "Flame" for Mnet's M2 YouTube channel. In the video, all nine members are wearing white suit looks with matching white combat boots, lined up and each taking turns performing ad-libbed versions of the song's original stage choreography. The video ends with the group huddled up in their ending pose, waving and greeting fans brightly through the camera.

Meanwhile, CRAVITY's sophomore mini album 'HIDEOUT: The New Day We Step Into' was released on August 24.





Check out the relay dance above!

