The Boyz are continuing to prepare for their comeback as they release the highlight medley of their fifth mini-album 'Chase'.

On September 16 at midnight KST, The Boyz gave a preview of their mini-album. Composed of six songs, the highlight medley gave a snippet of each song, including the title track "The Stealer".

There's less than a week left until the 5th mini-album 'Chase' to be released. So stay tuned for more teasers to come until the release on September 21 at 6 PM KST!