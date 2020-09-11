Brian reveals he's more of a clean freak than Seo Jang Hoon?

Brian revealed he's more of a clean freak than Seo Jang Hoon, who's infamous for his cleanly tendencies.



On the September 11th episode of 'Cultwo Show', Brian featured as a guest and opened up about his obsessive cleanliness. One listener of the radio show said, "Is it true that Brian is the first person ever to criticize Seo Jang Hoon, who's known as a clean freak?"



Brian responded, "When we were filming JTBC's 'Travelling Market', we ate budae-jjigae at my house. It was really spicy for Seo Jang Hoon, so he sweat a lot. His sweat dripped from the back of his hands down to the rug. We had to play a game, but I couldn't focus and kept staring at the spot."



The Fly to the Sky member continued, "The rug has to get shampooed once every 6 months. You need to because bacteria and mold will live in it. After filming, I carefully asked the producers if they could get my rug cleaned."



