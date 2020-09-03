The late Sulli's mother & acquaintances open up about her life in teaser for MBC documentary 'Why Was Sulli Uncomfortable?'

MBC's 'DocuPlex' will be unveiling the first ever documentary centered around the life of the late f(x) member/actress Sulli, this coming September 10 at 10:50 PM KST.

Titled 'Why Was Sulli Uncomfortable?', the documentary looks back on the life and career of the late idol star and also interviews some of her closest family and friends, including Sulli's mother, Girls' Generation's Tiffany, and more. The documentary aims to relay the encouraging message the late Sulli wished to deliver during her life and entertainment activities.

The late Sulli first debuted as a child actress in 2005 through SBS drama 'Seodongyo', before promoting as a member of f(x) from 2009-2015. She then transitioned into the career of an actress, before her untimely death back in October of 2019 at 25 years old.