Stray Kids unveil exciting mashup teaser video for their album repackage 'IN生'

Stray Kids are getting geared up for their comeback with their album repackage 'IN生'.

The boys have been preparing for their comeback starting the end of last month as they released various teasers. On September 9 at midnight KST, they released a mashup teaser video showing various tracks from their new album. The tracked were mashed up as they were presented without any order along with various performance videos for each song.



The unveiling of the album repackage 'IN生' will be aired live on September 14 at KST on various social media outlets such as Twitter, YouTube, and VLive.