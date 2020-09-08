BTS' 'Dynamite' expected to bring $1.43 billion USD to Korean economy

BTS' "Dynamite" is expected to bring $1.43 billion USD to the Korean economy.



"Dynamite" became the first South Korean track to rank in at #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart last week, and it also broke records as the song with the most streams on YouTube and Spotify in 24 hours as well as the record for the fastest song to top over 100 iTunes music charts globally. On September 7, South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism as well as the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute revealed reports detailing how the #1 track will impact the country.



For their analysis, the two government organizations analyzed data from the Bank of Korea and Korea Customs Service, Google trends data, and Big Hit Entertainment's income reports. According to the study, "Dynamite" reaching #1 on the Billboard chart is expected to create 1.23 trillion Won ($1.03 billion USD) for the country's production center as well as 480 billion Won ($404 million USD) in added worth.



BTS' achievement is further expected to increase global sales of non-music related Korean goods, including K-Beauty products and Korean food. It's also expected to create 8000 new jobs in the country.



Congrats to BTS once again!