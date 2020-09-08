MAMAMOO drops MV teaser for their surprise single "Wanna Be Myself"

MAMAMOO announced the release of their surprise single 'Wanna Be Myself' just a few days ago. On September 8th KST, the powerful girl group announced they will be releasing a single as a group for their fans.

This is the first single MAMAMOO is releasing as a group this year.

On September 9 at midnight KST, they released an MV teaser for the track. In the teaser video, the members appear individually wearing a sporty casual outfit before appearing as a group in white suits for their choreography.

MAMAMOO will be dropping their new single on September 10 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates!