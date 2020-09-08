Rookie boy group DRIPPIN continue to unveil individual teasers for 'Allegory of DRIPPIN'

DRIPPIN has dropped another individual teaser video. This time they released the teaser video for Kim Min Seo.

Woollim Entertainment began unveiling a series of videos to introduce their upcoming rookie boy group. After revealing the video for Cha Jun Ho, they released the video for member Kim Dong Yun.

Previously, they have released a teaser schedule that shows the list of the members that will be shown. Just as according to the schedule, the teaser for member Kim Min Seo has been unveiled on September 9 at midnight KST.

The video shows the same concept as the previous member and shows Min Seo sitting on an armchair holding a box on his lap. After opening the box and revealing the item inside, he takes the box and walks into a mysterious door.

Stay tuned for more members that will be unveiled in the next coming days!