Woollim Entertainment unveils the motion logo teaser for their new boy group DRIPPIN

It has been almost a day that the name for Woollim Entertainment's new boy group has been revealed.

On September 3rd, it was revealed that the new boy group will be composed of seven members and the group name will be DRIPPIN. Now, on September 4th, the idol entertainment agency unveiled the motion logo teaser for the group.

Resembling a facade of a Rubix cube, the logo motion teaser begins with the Rubix cube changing colors as it rotates its parts.





DRIPPIN plans on kicking off their debut with pre-debut intro films titled 'Allegory of DRIPPIN' beginning this September 7.

So stay tuned for more information and teasers to be unveiled until the group's official debut!