Weeekly to make a comeback next month!

Weeekly are set to make a comeback next month!
On September 8, Play M Entertainment confirmed, "Weeekly are preparing an album with the goal of a comeback in October in mind." Their upcoming return marks their first comeback in 4 months after their debut this past June.
Weeekly are known as A Pink's sister group and the first girl group to debut from Play M Entertainment in a decade. They also recorded the highest album sales for a rookie girl group so far in 2020 with "Tag Me".
Are you excited for Weeekly's comeback?
