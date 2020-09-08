8

Weeekly to make a comeback next month!

Weeekly are set to make a comeback next month!

On September 8, Play M Entertainment confirmed, "Weeekly are preparing an album with the goal of a comeback in October in mind." Their upcoming return marks their first comeback in 4 months after their debut this past June. 

Weeekly are known as A Pink's sister group and the first girl group to debut from Play M Entertainment in a decade. They also recorded the highest album sales for a rookie girl group so far in 2020 with "Tag Me".

Are you excited for Weeekly's comeback?

yay! can’t wait to see what they come up with this time I loved tag me it’s such a fresh breath of air with all other rookie GGs doing girl crush concept

