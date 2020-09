Along with the release of Rosé's individual concept teaser, BLACKPINK also released an individual concept teaser featuring Lisa.

On September 27, BLACKPINK unveiled their first individual concept teaser videos featuring Lisa. This teaser features artistic shots of Lisa in a dark setting, braving strong wind.

Meanwhile, the group will be making their comeback with long awaited full-length album 'The Album' on October 2, 1PM KST.