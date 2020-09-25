21

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha dance in smoke and lasers in 'Bad Idea' performance MV

AKP STAFF

ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha have dropped their performance music video for "Bad Idea"!

In the performance MV, Moonbin and Sanha dance in smoke and lasers in sleek black outfits. "Bad Idea" is the duo's debut as a unit from their first mini album 'IN-OUT', and it's about a bad dream that you're afraid might become real.

Watch Moonbin and Sanha's "Bad Idea" performance MV above and the original MV here if you missed it. 

  1. ASTRO
  2. Moonbin
  3. Sanha
  4. BAD IDEA
1 1,566 Share 95% Upvoted

1

mr-lula-crona-v8 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

I wonder, why haven't I watched this video on YouTube? It seems strange to me, because my notifications are enabled. Anyway, I need to correct this situation.

Share
Go Kyung Pyo
Actor Go Kyung Pyo's mother passes away
6 hours ago   6   12,660
N.Flying
N.Flying sing 'From You' for the 'Alice' OST
16 minutes ago   0   125

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND