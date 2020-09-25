ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha dance in smoke and lasers in 'Bad Idea' performance MV

ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha have dropped their performance music video for "Bad Idea"!



In the performance MV, Moonbin and Sanha dance in smoke and lasers in sleek black outfits. "Bad Idea" is the duo's debut as a unit from their first mini album 'IN-OUT', and it's about a bad dream that you're afraid might become real.



Watch Moonbin and Sanha's "Bad Idea" performance MV above and the original MV here if you missed it.