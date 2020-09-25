NTX drop epic performance version of 'SURVIVE' teaser video

NTX have dropped the epic performance version of their "SURVIVE" teaser video.
In the teaser video, NTX rock their performance for the track against a graffiti backdrop, and they enjoy a beachside view and boat ride. 'SURVIVE' is the group's official debut single after their previous pre-debut track "Black Hole".
Watch NTX' performance version of their "SURVIVE" teaser video above and the cinematic version here if you missed it.
