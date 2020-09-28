ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo makes surprise cameo in Lee Jin Ah's whimsical MV for 'Dreamy Alarm'

Lee Jin Ah is back with a new single!





On September 28 KST, the singer/songwriter unveiled her latest song "Dreamy Alarm." The single, which centers around dreams, incorporates surprising musical sources like the tapping of pencils on a desk, and even the music video adds an element of whimsy with a fun animated character face filter.





In the music video for the song, Lee Jin Ah has a series of dreams where she encounters a boy, only to have his filter drop and reveal his true face. The two faces are her Antenna labelmates - solo artist Jung Jae Hyung and Lee Jangwon of Peppertones - while the third is none other than ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo.



Meanwhile, "Dreamy Alarm" is her second collaboration with producer Simon Petren, who previously worked with her on her 2017 mini album 'RANDOM.'



Check out the music video above!

