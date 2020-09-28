Primary drops karaoke-style 'lyrics visualizer' video for new song 'Cloud' featuring ChoA

Primary's new song with ChoA is officially out!

On September 28 KST, the producer unveiled his latest single "Cloud," featuring former AOA member ChoA. To commerate the release, he also dropped a 'lyrics visualizer' video where the song plays over a karaoke-like display, showing various parts of Seoul at night. Primary also makes a cameo in his trademark boxhead mask.

Meanwhile, this is Primary and ChoA's first release together since their 2015 single "Don't Be Shy," which appeared on Primary's album '2.'

Check out the video above!