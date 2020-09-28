Super Junior D&E takes on 'homme fatale' concept for latest MV 'No Love'

Super Junior D&E is back with a chic mature concept!



On September 28 KST, the Super Junior unit, consisting of members Eunhyuk and Donghae, released 'Bad Liar,' the special album release of their 4th mini album 'Bad Blood.'

The new album features the single "No Love," a high-tension EDM track that incorporates a strong bassline, synth, and swing snare. In the music video for the single, the two members pursue a beautiful woman through a number of heavily visual venues while putting on an impressive dance performance.

Meanwhile, the new album also features the song "What Is Your Name," which features Super Junior groupmate Shindong and was written by both Shindong and Eunhyuk.





Check out the music video for "No Love" above!