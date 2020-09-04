2

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

A.C.E reveal one-take dance MV for 'Favorite Boys'

A.C.E have dropped their one-take dance music video for "Favorite Boys"!

In the MV, A.C.E perform their new dynamic track under flashing lights in an eastern-inspired setting. "Favorite Boys" is the title song of the group's fourth mini album '胡蝶之夢 (HJZM): The Butterfly Phantasy', and it's about tempting someone into realizing their feelings for you.

Watch A.C.E's "Favorite Boys" one-take dance MV above and their previous MV here

