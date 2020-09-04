KNK to make a comeback later this month

KNK are making a comeback later this month.



On September 4, reports revealed KNK are releasing a new album mid-September, which will mark their first release in a year and 2 months since their fourth single 'KNK S/S Collection' and title song "Sunset". It's reported they'll be returning with a more mature charm.



The KNK members have finished recording their new tracks, and they're making the final touches to their new album.



Stay tuned for updates on KNK's comeback.