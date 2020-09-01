12

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

A.C.E hit you with an aesthetic explosion in 'Favorite Boys' MV inspired by Asian folklore

A.C.E have dropped an aesthetic explosion with the release of their "Favorite Boys" comeback MV!

For this comeback, the boys of A.C.E were heavily inspired by themes of classical Asian folklore, as indicated by the title of their 4th mini album '胡蝶之夢 (HJZM): The Butterfly Phantasy'. The group's "Favorite Boys" MV incorporates stunning visuals consisting modernized styles of traditional Korean hanbok, costumes reminiscent of characters found in Asian folktales, and more. A.C.E also bring a mesmerizing choreography performance alongside their retro house genre dance track. 

Meanwhile, the full version of A.C.E's 4th mini album '胡蝶之夢 (HJZM): The Butterfly Phantasy' will be released both on/offline on September 2 at 6 PM KST. The mini album is set to contain a total of 5 all-new tracks. 

What do you think of A.C.E's "Favorite Boys" MV?

xx-jenn-xx3,342 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

i liked the outfits, the visuals and the dancing was good.

athalia-b1,040 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

The dancing was amazing, I love the sm! And the rap is rlly good too

