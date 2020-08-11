Woo Won Jae drops 'Used To' MV

Woo Won Jae has dropped his music video for "Used To"!



In the MV, Woo Won Jae stands in the middle of a group in white as he raps until his face turns purple. "Used To" is a rap track about how he used to struggle in the past, but he's now managed to improve his life and mindset.



Watch his "Used To" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.