Han Seo Hee released from detention after court turns down request to cancel her probation

Han Seo Hee has been released from detention after the court turned down a request to cancel her probation.



The former trainee (25) was sentenced to a suspended prison term for smoking marijuana, and according to reports, the Suwon District Court's Seongnam branch rejected a request from the probation office to cancel her probation. Han Seo Hee was indicted on the charges of smoking marijuana at T.O.P's home in October of 2016 and sentenced to 3 years in prison and 4 years of probation, and she was detained on July 7 after a random drug test by the probation office.



The probation office then applied to the court to cancel the suspended sentence, which would mean Han Seo Hee would spend time in jail. In response, the court conducted a private interrogation of Han Seo Hee on July 29, and during questioning, she claimed the urine test came out positive for drugs due to an error.



Following Han Seo Hee's complaint, a hair test was conducted, which resulted in a negative for drug use. The court has rejected the request to cancel the suspended sentence as it was difficult to prove drug use, and Han Seo Hee was released from detention immediately.



Stay tuned for updates.

