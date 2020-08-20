7

'Run On' starring Siwan, Sooyoung, Shin Se Kyung, and Kang Tae Oh to halt filming due to COVID-19 concerns

'Run On' is set to halt filming due to COVID-19 concerns.

The JTBC drama starring ZE:A's Siwan, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, Shin Se Kyung, and Kang Tae Oh is next in a growing list of programs taking a break from filming due to a cast or staff member testing positive for the virus. On August 20, the network revealed filming for 'Run On' had come to a stop because a staff member is suspected of being infected with COVID-19.

Drama staff members have already been tested for the virus, and they're currently waiting for results. The 'Run On' staff member suspected of being infected is also in self-isolation after being tested, and the production team of the drama has now decided to halt filming for the safety of the actors and other staff members.

'Run On' was previously scheduled to premiere this winter. Stay tuned for updates.  

