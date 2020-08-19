WEi's Kim Yo Han shares final, sporty set of concept images for 'No More' solo single

WEi's Kim Yo Han has shared his third and final set of concept images for his upcoming solo debut single, "No More"!

For his third set of concept teasers, Kim Yo Han opted for a more sporty, boy-next-door look with loose denims, retro sneakers, and more. The teaser photos also convey the theme of "retro" all around with Kim Yo Han's props as well as the decorations on the walls.

Kim Yo Han will be releasing his solo debut single "No More" this coming August 25 at 6 PM KST, before officially gearing up for his re-debut later this year in his new boy group WEi.