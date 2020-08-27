16

VICTON's Han Seung Woo drops live clip for 'I Just Want Love'

VICTON's Han Seung Woo has dropped a live clip for "I Just Want Love".

In the clip above, Han Seung Woo performs the track and gives his all with a simple mic stand. "I Just Want Love" is from his solo debut mini album 'Fame', which featured "Sacrifice" as the title song.

Watch Han Seung Woo's "I Just Want Love" live clip above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

His voice is so incredible, he just gets better and better, I love woo so much! And his solo album is amazing! I can't help but love the colors on his microphone!

