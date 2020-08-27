ASTRO's Moonbin & Sanha reveal debut mini album 'IN-OUT' track list

ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha have revealed the track list for their debut mini album 'IN-OUT'.



The track list teaser image below features the songs "Eyez on U", their title song "Bad Idea", "Alone", "All I Wanna Do", and "Dream Catcher". Moonbin and Sanha are grouping together as ASTRO's first unit, and their mini album 'IN-OUT' drops on September 14 KST.



Are you looking forward to Moonbin and Sanha's unit debut?

