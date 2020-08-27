HyunA gushes over Dawn and opens up about relationship on 'Radio Star'

HyunA opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend Dawn on 'Radio Star'.



On the August 26th episode of 'Radio Star', HyunA revealed Dawn lives just downstairs from her in the same apartment building. She said, "Dawn lives on the floor below me, but I still want to see him every day. I like feeling this way." She continued, "I learn all the new trends from my boyfriend. I don't watch TV often, so I asked him which variety shows I should appear on. He then gave me a list suggesting 'Amazing Saturday' and 'Radio Star'."



As for their day-to-day as a couple, she expressed, "He suggests YouTube content for me to do as well. I had no content because I wanted to show my natural, daily life. Dawn then told me that content with boyfriends were popular, and I should cut his hair for a 'HyunA Salon' concept. The views were actually really high for that video."



HyunA also revealed she found out something surprising about Dawn, saying, "Dawn didn't really answer me during a serious conversation. He was sleeping, but still responding. I was angry because of his insincere replies, and I cried because I was disappointed. I really got mad. Then I found out that Dawn has narcolepsy. I felt apologetic."



In other news, HyunA talked about suffering from depression and panic disorder on the same episode.

