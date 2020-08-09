Stray Kids reportedly to make a comeback in September



According to multiple K-Pop officials, boy group Stray Kids are in the midst of preparing their new album, with the goal of making a comeback in September.

The album will be released in a form of a repackage of the group’s 1st album ‘GO生 (GO Live)’ which was released earlier this June. With this, Stray Kids will be making a comeback in around three months since their last release.

Anticipation for this album is rising as Stray Kids recorded their best performance since debut with their last album, selling 120,000 albums within it’s first week of release. The album also ranked third on daily sales chart of Japan’s Tower Records, sixth on the Billboard World Album Chart, as well as sixth on World Digital Song Sales Chart.

In addition, the MV for ‘God’s Menu’, the title track on ‘GO Live’ also surpassed 80 million views on YouTube in less than two months from its release, proving the group’s popularity both domestically as well as internationally.

Stay tuned to more updates on their upcoming album!