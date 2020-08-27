SM entertainment drops the teaser for SM Classics TOWN Orchestra 'Tree (Orchestra Ver.)' in celebration of BoA's twentieth anniversary

On August 28th, SM Entertainment finally unveiled the teaser for the SM Classics Orchestra version of BoA's "Tree".

Back in July, SM Entertainment released a teaser image for a special album titled 'Our Beloved BoA' and announced this album that will feature various artists covering BoA's top hits in celebration of BoA's 20th anniversary.



The final track revealed on the special album was the SM Classic, which is known by fans as the orchestra music of SM TOWN. SM Classics will be releasing the cover of BoA's "Tree" and have released a teaser. The music is as grand as ever as the TOWN Orchestra released a broadway musical vibe teaser showing a compilation of videos of BoA.

The track will be released soon, so stay tuned for the release!