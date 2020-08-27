Ssagsseuli Band upset at 'Hangout with Yoo' for not contacting them to use the name for SSAK3

Recently, an indie band came forward and claimed that they were the original 'SSAK3' as they claim they have been using that name for eight years. With the same Korean spelling 싹쓰리, this band is reclaiming the name after eight years.







On August 27th, Music & I Entertainment revealed that the band Ssagsseuli released their British rock genre song "Let's go to Hong Kong".



The entertainment agency claimed that the song was scheduled to be released earlier this summer. However, the band delayed the release when the co-ed project group from MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo' took their band name name in June. The band claims they have waited until the project group - consisting of Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain - finished their promotion.

The Ssagsseuli band stated, "We have been using that name since 2012. We did not receive any contact about using our name so we feel slightly disappointed and sad."



However, there are many netizens who wonder why this group suddenly decided to promote after eight years of hiatus. Some say that they believe that this band is trying to use noise-marketing by claiming the name Ssagsseuli was their original name.

Meanwhile, they were a project band formed in 2012 and their name comes from the meaning, "Let's sweep up the music industry of Korea". They made their debut with the single 'Cheol Soo Let's Play' and was a campaign song supporting the presidential candidate Ahn Cheol Soo.





Here is their new song "Let's go to Hong Kong":