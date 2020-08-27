BTS's "Dynamite" becomes the first English song by a Korean artist to achieve a Perfect All Kill

BTS sets another record as they achieved a "Perfect All Kill" on instiz's iChart.

On August 27th, iChart announced that BTS had set a perfect all-kill with their English single "Dynamite". Of course, this isn't their first time setting the PAK on iCharts but it is the first time a Korean artist set this record with an all English song.

iChart is Korea's first and only integrated online music ranking chart that shows the rankings of the popular online music sites most used by Korean netizens in a single chart. The site gives an "All Kill" title to the song that ranks number in all the major streaming sites while they give a "Perfect All Kill" title if the song ranks number in all streaming sites and also maintains a number 1 in both the real-time and weekly total score.



Not only that but BTS also ranked #1 on Melon.

Many fans all across the globe are celebrating as the announcement was made. Many are impressed with the group achieving such a result as they did very little, if not any, promotions for this song. Also, this song was released as an all English song and yet was able to rank number 1 in all the music streaming sites in Korea.



International fans are amazed by the efforts of the Korean fans who have constantly streamed BTS' music to have the song rank number 1 all around.

We congratulate the group for setting another record!