ONEUS live a gothic fairy tale in 'To Be or Not to Be' MV

ONEUS have dropped their music video for "To Be or Not to Be"!



In the gothic MV, the ONEUS members are caught in a tragic fairy tale that involves crowns, blood, and a gun battle. "To Be or Not to Be" is the title song of the group's fourth mini album 'Lived', and it's about wanting to forget someone from your past and move on.



Watch ONEUS' "To Be or Not to Be" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



