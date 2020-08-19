33

2

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ONEUS live a gothic fairy tale in 'To Be or Not to Be' MV

AKP STAFF

ONEUS have dropped their music video for "To Be or Not to Be"!

In the gothic MV, the ONEUS members are caught in a tragic fairy tale that involves crowns, blood, and a gun battle. "To Be or Not to Be" is the title song of the group's fourth mini album 'Lived', and it's about wanting to forget someone from your past and move on.

Watch ONEUS' "To Be or Not to Be" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. ONEUS
  2. TO BE OR NOT TO BE
6 1,929 Share 94% Upvoted

4

tomoonmoonie7494 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

The song sounds so good!!😍

Share

3

Ewa_W200 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

It’s just epic. I’ve never seen such a concept in kpop. I love the MV, it’s quite dark but the acting is amazing and the choreo and singing/rapping is just so good ❤️ congrats Oneus!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Actor Kim Won Hae also tests positive for COVID19
13 hours ago   29   57,611
misc.
Actor Kim Won Hae also tests positive for COVID19
13 hours ago   29   57,611
misc.
Actor Kim Won Hae also tests positive for COVID19
13 hours ago   29   57,611
misc.
Actor Kim Won Hae also tests positive for COVID19
13 hours ago   29   57,611
misc.
Kpop Girl Groups Rankings & Rank Distribution
6 days ago   14   43,754

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND