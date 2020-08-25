Huh Gak reveals 'Without You' MV still cuts feat. VICTON's Subin

Huh Gak has revealed music video still cuts for "Without You" featuring VICTON's Subin.
The singer already dropped a voice teaser video for "Without You", and the still cuts below feature a preview of romantic scenes from the MV starring Subin. Huh Gak's "Without You" drops on August 27 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on Huh Gak's comeback!
