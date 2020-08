Rookie group MCND has dropped a new MV teaser for "Nanana".

On August 17 at midnight, MCND unveiled the second teaser for their upcoming title song from their 1st mini-album 'Earth Age'. Following the previous teaser, this clip reveals more of the song's beats, accompanied by a powerful choreography and futuristic lighting. Check out the tracklist for their upcoming album here!

Stay tuned for the full release of the album on August 20 KST!