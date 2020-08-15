MCND drops tracklist for their 1st mini-album 'Earth Age'

TOP Media's rookie boy group MCND has dropped the official tracklist for their 1st mini-album, 'Earth Age'.

On August 16 at midnight KST, the boys finally revealed the official tracklist for their upcoming release. 'Earth Age' contains a total of 5 tracks with an intro and an outro, including the title song "Nanana", "Breathe", "Beautiful", "Galaxy", and "Bumpin'".

As previously reported, the online version of 'Earth Age' will be out on August 20, while the physical version of 'Earth Age' is set for release on August 24. Stay tuned for more until the full release! Are you excited?