Gugudan's Kim Se Jung reveals dreamy live clip teaser for 'Whale'

Gugudan's vocalist Se Jung has revealed a short live teaser clip.

Gearing up for her solo comeback, Kim Se Jung on August 17 at midnight KST unveiled a teaser clip in which she sings a part of her upcoming single "Whale". As seen previously, the concept for this summer comeback is all about dreamy underwater vibes with surreal lyrics to match the visuals. Using bluish projector screens, Kim Se Jung continues to bring forth lovely summer vibes in this teaser.

Stay tuned for more until the full drop later today at 6 PM KST!