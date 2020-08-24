Kim Dong Han raises anticipation for WEi debut with haunting dance cover of Billie Eilish's 'You Should See Me In A Crown'

Kim Dong Han is gearing up to re-debut!

On August 24 KST, the OUI Entertainment solo artist took to his upcoming boy group WEi's official social media to share a dance cover of Billie Eilish's 2019 single "You Should See Me In A Crown." The performance video, which was fully self-choreographed, has something of a theatrical approach, with Kim Dong Han appearing zombie-like with dark makeup, bloodied hands, and bandaged feet.

Meanwhile, Kim Dong Han first debuted through 'Produce 101 Season 2's fan-made project group JBJ before debuting again as a solo artist in 2018. Later this year, he will be joining WEi alongside Rainz' Jang Dae Hyun, former 'Produce X 101' project group X1's center Kim Yo Han, former 'YG Treasure Box' and 'Produce X 101' contestant Kang Seok Hwa, and 'Under Ninteen' project group 1THE9's Yoo Yong Ha and Kim Jun Seo.





Check out his dance performance above!



