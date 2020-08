Wonho is dropping more spoilers for his solo debut!

On August 24 KST, the Highline Entertainment artist dropped a second batch of concept teaser images for debut mini album 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me.' In the images, he poses at the edge of the water, showing off his strong physique in both a white tank and a pale yellow linen suit.

Meanwhile, 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me' is set for release on September 4.



Check out Wonho's concept teasers below!