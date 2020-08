KARD has revealed a new teaser video for "Gunshot".

The song "Gunshot" will be the co-ed group's upcoming title song from their 1st single album 'Way With Words'. As a teaser, this clip reveals the key points from their choreography. The overall dark tone of the video adds to the impressive concept of their comeback! Just yesterday, the group also released the concept video for the album.

KARD will release the 1st single on August 26 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned!