Actor Gong Yoo donates $84K to help victims of flooding

AKP STAFF

Actor Gong Yoo has donated 100 million Won to help victims of flooding.

On August 14, the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association revealed Gong Yoo had donated 100 million Won ($84,279.43 USD) to help flood victims after the torrential rains this year. It's said he donated under his birth name Gong Ji Cheol rather than Gong Yoo in an effort to quietly aid relief efforts.

This past February, Gong Yoo also donated 100 million Won to help the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He's served as a representative for the UNICEF Korea Committee since 2014 as well.

In other news, Gong Yoo is expected to make a special cameo in the upcoming Netflix series 'Squid Game'.

