Huh Gak reveals tearful love story in 'Without You' MV starring VICTON's Subin

Huh Gak has released his music video for "Without You" starring VICTON's Subin.



The MV tells the tearful love story of two people who are torn apart by circumstances and meet again when they least expect it, and Subin plays a leading role in the tale. "Without You" is Huh Gak's latest romantic ballad, and the lyrics are about being in love with someone and wondering if they feel the same.



Watch Huh Gak's "Without You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.