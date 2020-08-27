WEi's Kim Yo Han drops blue performance MV for 'No More'

WEi's Kim Yo Han has dropped a performance music video for "No More".



The former X1 member made his official solo debut with his first digital single "No More". The track, produced by Zion.T, is about waiting impatiently for someone's response to your feelings, and the performance MV features Kim Yo Han in a cool blue setting.



Watch Kim Yo Han's "No More" MV here if you missed it, and check out his performance MV above.