OnlyOneOf raise the temperature in 'a sOng Of ice & fire' MV

OnlyOneOf have dropped their music video for "a sOng Of ice & fire"!



In the MV, the OnlyOneOf members raise the temperature in red and quickly cool it back down to blue. "a sOng Of ice & fire" is the title track on the group's latest single album 'Produced by [ ] Part 2', and it's about co-existing like fire and ice in a fantasy that repeats itself for years and years.



Watch OnlyOneOf's "a sOng Of ice & fire" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.