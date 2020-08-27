5

Music Video
OnlyOneOf raise the temperature in 'a sOng Of ice & fire' MV

OnlyOneOf have dropped their music video for "a sOng Of ice & fire"!

In the MV, the OnlyOneOf members raise the temperature in red and quickly cool it back down to blue. "a sOng Of ice & fire" is the title track on the group's latest single album 'Produced by [ ] Part 2', and it's about co-existing like fire and ice in a fantasy that repeats itself for years and years. 

Watch OnlyOneOf's "a sOng Of ice & fire" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

That guy and his long hair just gets me....i don't hate it but i don't love it..The song sounds good...i kinda expected more for the video than just them dancing. It was okay

