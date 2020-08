(G)I-DLE is back with new music!

On August 3 KST, (G)I-DLE dropped new single "DUMDi DUMDi."

The single, which was written by group leader Soyeon and famous songwriter Pop Time, is a dance track packed with summer vibes and rounded out with a tropical moombahton rhythm. For the music video, the group matched the tropical summer theme with a fun hip-hop concept, putting on a dynamic dance performance.



Check out the music video for "DUMDi DUMDi" above!