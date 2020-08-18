Woo Won Jae drops MV for 'Job' feat. Tiger JK & Qim Isle

Woo Won Jae has dropped his music video for "Job" featuring Tiger JK and Qim Isle.



The intense MV follows a camera on an unexpected airplane journey and the 3 rappers as they find themselves in unfamiliar situations. "Job" is a track on Woo Won Jae's new LP album 'Black Out'.



Watch Woo Won Jae's "Job" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.