Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Woo Won Jae drops MV for 'Job' feat. Tiger JK & Qim Isle

AKP STAFF

Woo Won Jae has dropped his music video for "Job" featuring Tiger JK and Qim Isle.

The intense MV follows a camera on an unexpected airplane journey and the 3 rappers as they find themselves in unfamiliar situations. "Job" is a track on Woo Won Jae's new LP album 'Black Out'.

Watch Woo Won Jae's "Job" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions. 

  1. Tiger JK
  2. WOO WON JAE
  3. QIM ISLE
DMV2DMZ181 pts 13 hours ago 0
13 hours ago

They could have went on for at least another minute! I was engaged! I already played back the MV a few times! Tiger JK made this song an earworm! Qim Isle's voice is pretty trippy too!!

