Baek Ah Yeon reveals refreshing cover of SSAK3's 'Play that Summer'

Baek Ah Yeon has revealed a refreshing cover of SSAK3's "Play that Summer".



In the cover video above, Baek Ah Yeon brings quirky charm to the studio as she sings her rendition of the song by Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain's project group SSAK3. "Play that Summer" is a song from SSAK3's debut album 'Summer Album', which also featured their chart-topping track "Beach Again", and it's an upbeat, groovy track with saxophone and a retro vibe.



Check out Baek Ah Yeon's version of "Play that Summer" above!