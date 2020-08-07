SuperM unveils video snippets of Kai and TEN for their upcoming full-album 'Super One'

Recently, SuperM has officially announced their comeback with their full-album 'Super One'.

Since then, they have released the teaser video snippets of Taemin and Lucas. On August 8th at midnight KST, they released the video snippets for Kai and TEN.

Just like the first two teaser video snippets, these teaser videos are titled "Super: Kai Says" and "Super: TEN Says".

These two members both speak about dancing. Kai states that dancing is his destiny as he dances in a room wearing a white shirt while TEN states that dancing is a way to express himself as he paints a picture.

SuperM plans to drop their full album 'Super One' on September 25th KST. Meanwhile, they will be first dropping their title track "100" on August 14 at 1 PM KST.

Stayed tuned for more updates and teasers that will be released for SuperM's new album!

