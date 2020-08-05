14

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

ATEEZ win their second #1 trophy with 'Inception' on this week's 'Show Champion'

Rookie boy group ATEEZ have taken home their second #1 trophy with their latest comeback title track, "Inception"!

On the August 5 broadcast of MBC M's 'Show Champion', the nominees of the 'Champion Song' included ATEEZ with "Inception", EXO-SC with "1 Billion Views", Lee Hi with "Holo", Zico with "Summer Hate" feat. Rain, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa with "Maria". In the end, ATEEZ were announced as the winners!

Furthermore, as of August 5, ATEEZ's 5th mini album 'Zero: Fever Part. 1' has surpassed a total of 230,000 copies in first week sales, ranking in the top 10 highest first-week sales for male artist album released in 2020 at 8th place. 

Congratulations, ATEEZ!

gookr2,173 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

i hope they get even more wins with this comeback! getting the recognition they deserve...about time! well deserved

Nutella_is_life540 pts 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

Hopefully ATEEZ will get their 5th win on MCD tonight!!! So proud of them for winning last night even though they were up against digital monsters!!

