ATEEZ win their second #1 trophy with 'Inception' on this week's 'Show Champion'

Rookie boy group ATEEZ have taken home their second #1 trophy with their latest comeback title track, "Inception"!

On the August 5 broadcast of MBC M's 'Show Champion', the nominees of the 'Champion Song' included ATEEZ with "Inception", EXO-SC with "1 Billion Views", Lee Hi with "Holo", Zico with "Summer Hate" feat. Rain, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa with "Maria". In the end, ATEEZ were announced as the winners!

Furthermore, as of August 5, ATEEZ's 5th mini album 'Zero: Fever Part. 1' has surpassed a total of 230,000 copies in first week sales, ranking in the top 10 highest first-week sales for male artist album released in 2020 at 8th place.



Congratulations, ATEEZ!