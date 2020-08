Brave Girls have unveiled the cover image for their first comeback single in approximately 2 years, "We Ride"!

For this comeback, Brave Girls will be returning as 4-members with Minyoung, Yoojin, Eunji, and Yoona. Having debuted back in 2011, Brave Girls have undergone a series of member changes over the past 9 years, with member Hayoon most recently leaving the group in August of 2018.

Brave Girls's "We Ride" is set for release this August 14 at 6 PM KST.