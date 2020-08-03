3YE's Yurim stuns in individual MV teaser for upcoming single 'On Air'

The ladies of 3YE are gearing up to make a comeback!

On August 23 KST, the group unveiled a music video teaser for upcoming single "On Air," focusing on vocalist and group visual Yurim. In the short clip, she is dressed elegantly in a white ruffled blouse and sitting in room with a strong antique atmosphere, complete with candlestick lamps and mahogany furniture. Her bubble gum pink hair adds a modernness to the scene, and as a sample of the music plays, her head turns to give the camera an alluring glance.

Meanwhile, the group's agency GH Entertainment has yet to confirm the comeback's actual date. However, as more and more "On Air" teasers are regularly revealed, the new song should be coming out very soon.

Check out Yurim's "On Air" teaser above!