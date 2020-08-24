Oh My Girl and Pororo preview collaborations tracks 'Bara Bam' and 'Banana Monkey Allergy'

Oh My Girl and Pororo came out with more collaboration songs!





On August 24 KST, a music video teaser for their collaboration singles "Bara Bam" and "Banana Monkey Allergy" was released through 1theK's YouTube channel. The girl group and popular Korean animated character recently released an album under project title 'Po My Girl,' including an Oh My Girl version of "Bara Bam" and a Pororo version of Oh My Girl sub-unit Banhana's "Banana Monkey Allergy."





Meanwhile, earlier this month, 'Po My Girl' released the music video for song "SUPADUPA."



Check out the teaser above, and stay tuned for when the release on August 25!

